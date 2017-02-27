SpaceX says it will fly 2 people to moon next year

In this image released by SpaceX, an unmanned Falcon rocket lifts off from from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Friday, May 27, 2016, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The first stage of the unmanned Falcon rocket settled onto a barge 400 miles off the Florida coast, eight minutes after liftoff, It's the third successful booster landing at sea for the California-based SpaceX. This one came after the rocket launched an Asian communications satellite. (SpaceX via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX says it will fly two people to the moon next year.

Company chief Elon Musk announced the surprising news Monday.

Two people who know one another approached the company about sending them on a weeklong flight just beyond the moon. Musk won’t identify the pair or the price tag. He says they’ve already paid a “significant” deposit.

Musk says SpaceX is on track to launch astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA in mid-2018. This moon mission would follow about six months later, using a Dragon crew capsule and a Falcon heavy rocket.

Musk says the moon mission is designed to be autonomous — unless something goes wrong. SpaceX says the passengers would fly to the moon, but won’t land on it.

