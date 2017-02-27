The World According to Gary: Academy Awards best picture disaster

Published:
garyh

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the best moments from the Academy Awards, Andrew Bogut and Rob Gronkowski.

Darya says if she has an Oscar in her hand, she’s not letting go. Unlike what the cast of “La La Land” had to do last night at the Oscars when they were mistakenly given the award for best picture.

During Sunday night’s award show, gold and sibling were in style.

Darya won’t forgive Andrew Bogut if he ends up with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rob Gronkowski hung out with the Monster Energy girls at the Daytona 500.

