Uber driver assaulted in Daly City

By and Published: Updated:
sad

DALY CITY (KRON)– An Uber driver was beaten by a passenger in Daly City on Saturday.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. near a Century City at 1901 Junipero Serra Boulevard.

The victim, John Mohler, recieved an Uber request to pick up a pool rider, which allows passengers to share their ride.

Uber only allows two people per pool.

When Mohler arrived three people tried to enter his vehicle.

Mohler claims that he told the passengers he would cancel their ride, but they refused to exit his vehicle.

As he opened the rear door to let the two female passengers out, he was punched by the male rider.

The suspect then toppled him and punched him again.

All three suspects fled the scene.

Uber canceled the account of the female who requested the ride, but Mohler left waiting for justice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s