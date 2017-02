Video courtesy of CNN

LARIMER COUNTY, CO. (KRON) — Two people were rescued from a plane that crashed into a reservoir in Colorado on Monday.

The pair were the only people on board the small, single-engine airplane.

Divers were able to rescue them from the plane in the water.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The destination and point of origin of the plane is also unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

