VIDEO: San Jose neighborhoods still recovering from mass flood

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose neighborhoods are still recovering after last week’s mass flooding.

Thousands of people were displaced from their homes after recent storms caused Coyote Creek to flood.

Slowly but surely, those residents are getting permission from the city to return home.

While thousands are allowed back home, many houses are still pegged as too dangerous.

Over 1,000 houses remain yellow-tagged. This means people can enter their homes if supervised by a police officer or city official. However, they can only go inside for a few minutes to look around and gather belongings.

A handful of homes still have a red tag, meaning they cannot be entered at all. A home is still red-tagged if the structural damage makes it too hazardous for people to go inside.

Another unexpected safety hazard — Looters are prowling the neighborhoods and roaming backyards. Police and other security guards are patrolling the area in an attempt to scare them away.

Mon-private security San Jose on e. William st. area hit by floods. Says he has chased looters away @kron4news pic.twitter.com/OK21qxJGgI — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) February 27, 2017