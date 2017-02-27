VIDEO: Teen survives driving off ledge, landing upside down on roof

Video courtesy of CNN.

HOUSTON (KRON) — A teenager miraculously survived an accident that left his car flipped upside down, and impaled on the roof of a store in Houston on Sunday.

The teen says he drove his car off the ledge of a parking garage when he accidentally punched the gas instead of the brake.

Judging by the video, his car fell a significant distance before landing upside down on the roof of a plumbing and hardware store.

When firefighters arrived, the teen was not inside the car.

Amazingly, he was able to escape the crunched car and make his way inside the store.

“There’s an area called the Truss Loft,” Capt. Al Castillo of Houston Fire Department said. “He was able to climb out of there, climb into the Truss Loft through the debris and out to the showroom area.”

A woman named Yasmine Tibi works nearby. She said the boy emerged covered in parts of the wall.

“He had blood on him,” Tibi said. “Terry [the general manager] said he was covered in sheet rock.”

CNN contributed to this article.