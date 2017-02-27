Wanted woman, man with stolen gun arrested in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Two people were arrested in Vacaville Saturday night on several charges, including driving under the influence and possession of an illegal gun, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m., an officer stopped 26-year-old Kiara Batchan-Johnson of Vacaville as she was driving in the area of Arcadia Dr.and Nut Tree Rd.

27-year-old Franklin Robinson of Sacramento was a passenger in the car.

PHOTOS: 2 arrested in Vacaville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Vacaville PD Courtesy of Vacaville PD Courtesy of Vacaville PD Courtesy of Vacaville PD

It turned out that Batchan-Johnson had a $75,000 warrant out for her arrest from Pasadena, according to police.

She was also allegedly driving on a suspended license, police said.

After giving Batchan-Johnson a field sobriety test, officers determined she was intoxicated.

Officers say that during the test, Robinson was acting nervously.

This alarmed the officer, who then asked Robinson to get out of the car.

This is when the officer found the gun, which turned out to be stolen out of Sacramento.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of violating his probation, possessing stolen property, and other firearm-related offenses.

Batchan-Johnson was also arrested.