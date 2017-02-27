Westbound I-80 overnight closures in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (KRON)– Caltrans and the Solano Transportation Authority plan to install permanent overhead highway signs on westbound Interstate-80 in Fairfield.

The highway work will happen at the Green Valley Road exit on Thursday, Mar. 9.

Westbound Interstate-80 will be closed from Mar. 9 at 10:30 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. the following morning to ensure worker and public safety.

Work will resume on the interstate so expect the road to be closed Friday, Mar. 10 at 11:30 p.m. until 4:00 a.m. the following day.

Drivers can expect detours and delays.

