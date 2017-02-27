Woman beaten, carjacked in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was beaten during a carjacking in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Sunday, police said.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. in the area of Third Street and Evans Avenue, police said.

The 44-year-old woman had pulled over to make a phone call when two male suspects jumped into the back seat of her vehicle, police said.

The men told the woman to look straight ahead, and the victim told them she had no money. The men then told her to get out of the car, and as she did, they each struck her on the side of the head with a hard object before driving off in her car, according to police.

The woman declined transportation to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No arrests have been reported in the case and police did not release any suspect or vehicle descriptions as of Monday morning.