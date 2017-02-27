Woman, dog spend night in car after crashing into creek in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A woman and her dog spent more than eight hours in her car after it crashed and got stuck inside of a creek late Friday night in Sonoma County, according to the Monte Rio Fire Protection District’s fire chief.

At about 7:50 a.m. Saturday, someone reported seeing a vehicle inside Austin Creek along the 5800 block of Cazadero Highway near the community of Cazadero, Fire Chief Steve Baxman said.

Two firefighters put on wetsuits and found that a woman and her dog inside of the car.

The woman said she had spent the night inside her vehicle after it crashed into the creek.

Baxman said he believed the crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

After being rescued from the vehicle, the woman was able to walk, but was taken to a hospital with minor injuries to her shoulder. The dog was not injured in the crash, according to Baxman.

“It’s a good thing that everyone got out OK,” Baxman said.