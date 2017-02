SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect who allegedly tried to rape a woman San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood is on the loose, according to police.

The incident happened earlier this month when the victim was entering her home around 7:00 p.m.

The suspect reportedly forced her into her home and attempted to rape her.

She was able to fight the person off. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police say the situation is under investigation as attempted rape.