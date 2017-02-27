Women are getting Vampire Breast Lifts to boost bustlines

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Emily Neumann is always on the go. The 23-year-old balances being a mom and occupational therapy student with her social life.

“I have a friend’s wedding, so I want to look good in my dress,” she says with a smile.

That desire brought her to Dr. Anne Truong‘s office for something called a Vampire Breast Lift.

“The moment I finish, I hear a wow,” says Dr. Truong. “They love it.”

A Vampire Breast Lift uses the patients own blood. A centrifuge separates the platelet rich plasma (PRP). It is then mixed with filler in a syringe.

Over twenty minutes, Dr. Truong completes the injections, typically fifteen to 25 per breast.

“You get a natural glow, smoothness and reshaping of the cleavage that is very natural,” describes Dr. Truong, who is a physiatrist.

PRP injections have been used in some orthopedic and dental offices for years based on the idea they stimulate the body’s natural healing response and promote collagen production. That effect can add volume to a treatment area, according to Dr. Truong.

“It doesn’t replace breast implants but certainly it’s an opportunity for you to feel confident,” she explains.

Naomi Leuhrmann has used PRP injections for both rehab and cosmetic reasons. She is not surprised at the growing appeal.

“I glowed for a couple weeks,” says Leuhrmann. “A needle’s a lot better than a knife. This is the medicine … not even of the future anymore, it’s here now.”

A Vampire Breast Lift, however, is not for everyone. Dr. Truong says it will not work for women with very saggy breasts or those who want to go up cup sizes; it is more suitable for patients with some asymmetry or crepey skin.

“There’s no down time, you don’t have to worry about going under anesthesia,” Neumann said, explaining what drew her to the procedure.

She likes that she can go from Dr. Truong’s office to her daily routine, and she does not have to wait to get back into dancing and horseback riding with her daughter.

Neumann has had a Vampire Breast Lift before. She loved the results then and again now.

“This is a great natural way to go,” she said.

Dr. Truong says Vampire Breast Lift patients notice a difference right away, with the full effect in two to three months.

In addition to a fuller bustline, she recommends the procedure for increased sensation after breast implants or a mastectomy with scarring.

Dr. Truong notices the procedure lasts about two years in most of her patients. A Vampire Breast Lift costs between $1,500 and $2,000.