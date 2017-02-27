Work continues on HWY 50 near Bridal Veil Falls

(KRON)– Caltrans workers are restoring eastbound Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls part of it collapsed.

Part of the highway collapsed last Tuesday due to an erosion of the banks caused by high flows of water.

Subsequently, the soil beneath Highway 50 weakened and the hillside pushed forward, causing a chunk of the highway to collapse.

Crews are working to stabilize the existing roadway and control the flow of water in the area.

Traffic is restricted to one lane in both directions, according to a CHP officer.