San Jose flood victims begin to clear aftermath

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Flood victim Reuben Lachuga was rescued by boat from his home in the Rock Springs neighborhood last week.

Tuesay, Lachuga was ripping out the sheet rock in his Nordale Avenue home where the water was four feet deep.

Damage from the flood has been pegged at 73 million dollars.

San Jose City Council is expected to ratify a state of emergency declaration that will clear the way for federal funding and will hold a public hearing to address what exactly happened and why.

Tuesday, Rock Springs had another brief scare when a gas leak prompted some residents to flee their homes again. PG&E fixed the problem, which illustrates the need for caution as the recovery and re-entry phase of the flood continues amid worries about whether residents can afford to come back.

The Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Sacred Heart Community Services will soon be distributing almost a million dollars in private donations.

Hundreds of volunteers are still on the job helping people clean up the mess. Reuben Lachuga, for one, is staying right here.