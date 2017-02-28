2 gang members found guilty of Half Moon Bay murder

REDWOOD CITY (KRON)- Two Sureno gang members were found guilty of murder on Monday for the shooting of a 21-year-old man at a house party in Half Moon Bay in 2015, prosecutors said.

Abraham Arroyo, 21, and Armando Carranza, 37, were found guilty of the murder of Felix Garduno-Vega on Aug. 29, 2015. Both men will face lengthy prison terms when they’re sentenced in April.

The men were attending a house party in the 400 block of Oak Avenue when they called Garduno-Vega to the front yard. Arroyo shot him twice with a handgun when he got into an argument with Garduno-Vega got into an argument.

Both suspects fled in Carranza’s car, but Carranza turned himself in three days later. Arroyo was arrested on Sept. 8 and the murder weapon was found in a car he abandoned after a police pursuit, prosecutors said.

Carranza was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces 40 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced on April 5. Arroyo was found guilty of first-degree murder and faces 63 years to life in prison at his sentencing on April 12.

Both men remain in custody without bail.

 

