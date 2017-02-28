4 vehicle collision on 280 near Geneva

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A multiple vehicle collision closed down three lanes of Highway 280 southbound south of Geneva Street.

A four vehicle collision was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Five people were involved in the collision. Two in critical condition and three with minor injuries.

Crews had to extricate one person who was trapped under a vehicle, according to fire officials

Three medics responded to the accident, officials said.

Another person was ejected from a vehicle and was laying under a car.

The three right lanes were closed.

An unknown number of victims were transported to the hospital.

Avoid the area and use alternate routes.

#022817TC1 Traffic Collision 280 SB South of Geneva 4 cars multiple victims SFFD Rescue extrication in progress avoid area @CHPSanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/Ib1EX6HHUJ — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) March 1, 2017