4 vehicle collision on 280 near Geneva

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A multiple vehicle collision closed down three lanes of Highway 280 southbound south of Geneva Street.

A four vehicle collision was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Five people were involved in the collision. Two in critical condition and three with minor injuries.

Crews had to extricate one person who was trapped under a vehicle, according to fire officials

Three medics responded to the accident, officials said.

Another person was ejected from a vehicle and was laying under a car.

The three right lanes were closed.

An unknown number of victims were transported to the hospital.

Avoid the area and use alternate routes.

