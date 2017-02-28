72 year-old man hit but a car remains in the hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Feb. 17, Jack Wong, 72, who has lived his whole life in San Francisco, was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing the street here at Balboa and 5th in the Richmond District.

It was about 8:40 in the evening. Wong was in the crosswalk and he had the right of way but a white sedan ran the light here and struck him, according to a witness inside a restaurant.

Jack was hit on his right side of his body. He was tossed about 15 feet and landed underneath a parked car. Jack survived but could be in the hospital for a long time.

Wong says he doesn’t remember being hit. He recalls entering the crosswalk and then waking up in a hospital bed.

Jack’s wife, Marilynn Wong, says her husband suffered multiple fractures and lacerations mostly on the right side of his body. He is now unable to sit up and is facing multiple surgeries to repair the damage. His recovery could be a long one.

The San Francisco Police Department did conduct an initial investigation into the accident but has so far no identified any suspects or released any additional details.

Marilynn hopes that someone will come forward with more information.