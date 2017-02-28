Armed robber steals drugs from SF store

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)- An armed robber stole drugs at gunpoint from a store in San Francisco’s Richmond District on Monday morning, police said.

The robbery happened at 9:50 a.m. in the first block of Point Lobos Avenue, according to police. A Walgreens is located at that same block.

The suspect, described as a man around 20 years old, entered the store, approached a 27-year-old store employee and pulled out a handgun. He then went to the other side of the counter and demand medications, police said.

The suspect opened a cabinet where the medicine was kept, put the items into his backpack and fled on foot, said officials. The suspect remained at large as of this morning, police said.