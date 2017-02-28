Bay Area reacts to Trump’s address to Congress

(KRON) — Communities in the Bay Area are reacting to President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford spoke with civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, Jesse Jackson.

KRON4’s Alecia Reed was at the U.C. Hastings Law Campus speaking with members of the CAIR.

A number of bar associations joined forces with the Council on American Islamic Relations Tuesday night.

Because of the fear that has spread through Bay Area communities from this new administration, lawyers have been getting bombarded with questions from immigrants.

Lawyers gathered at the law campus Tuesday night for training on how to immigrants who are in fear immigration and customs enforcement may approach them.

The president touched on immigration, economic opportunity and national security. The amended plan for the travel ban, which affected seven predominantly Muslim countries, is expected to be rolled out this week.

Lawyers were prepping, should they need to jump in and help their community.

The meeting was all planned independently of the president’s speech to congress Tuesday night, but organizers say it turned out to be the perfect timing.

Board of Supervisors unanimously approved legislation that the city will not cooperate with any attempts to have a registry for Muslims or any others. And if the city does, they can be sued.

It will still need to be signed off bby the mayor.