Car drives into crowd at Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

WKRG Published:
gulf-shores-car-drives-into-band

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A tragic start to Mardi Gras Day on the Gulf Coast. A car drove into a crowd of people before the start of the parade in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The number of injuries is unknown at this time, but there appear to be multiple injuries. A marching band was in the area of the crash.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on scene with several patients of stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

News 5 is working to gather more details and will post when there is an update.

Watch News 5 live coverage of Mardi Gras for the latest.

