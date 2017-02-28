Congressman Kevin McCarthy on board with Trump

(KRON) — Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a statement shortly after Trump’s address to Congress Tuesday night.

“President Trump and the Republican Party have a vision for America. It does not distinguish between race, religion, or economic status. It is shared equally as part of the social compact for every American. All Americans should have the opportunity of a job, good schools, safe communities, and basic respect for no other reason than because they are Americans. We owe this to every citizen – and we will deliver.

At this moment in history, we have a bold agenda. We are a wealthy nation with a broken health care system and unequal opportunities for success – we need greater access to care and good-paying American jobs. We are a strong country facing rising terrorism and growing uncertainty abroad – we must rebuild a military that is feared by all. We are an innovative and courageous people leaving too many of out fellow citizens behind – we must afford them the dignity of lifting themselves up. United as Americans, we can do all of this and more, and this is what we will do work for every single day.”

My statement on President Trump’s speech to a #Jointsession of Congress: pic.twitter.com/RtJyjQmzpE — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 1, 2017

Glad to have @POTUS support to repeal #Obamacare and create tax credits to help Americans access health coverage of their choice. #MAGA — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 1, 2017