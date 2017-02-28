Cops: Good Samaritans stop woman from drowning herself, toddler

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Good Samaritans prevented a Florida woman from potentially drowning herself and a 2-year-old boy on Monday morning.

Detectives say Laquisha Mosley, 21, and a toddler were in a car that crashed into an embankment near the Memorial Boulevard onramp to Interstate-4.

According to witness statements, Mosley had sideswiped another car and then crashed into a barrier.

Witnesses then saw Mosley carry the 2-year-old boy, climb a fence and run into a lake.

Two Good Samaritans ran to help Mosley and the toddler. Witnesses claim Mosley would not let go of the child.

A man grabbed Mosley, while a neighbor grabbed the toddler from the lake.

Lakeland police then arrived at the scene as the Good Samaritans were trying to get Mosley and the toddler out of the water.

According to a police report Mosley ignored the officer’s commands and tried to jump back in the water, until he threatened her with a taser. Once in cuffs, the officer said Mosley started to kick and scream.

Mosley was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment for not getting the toddler medical treatment.

The toddler was treated at Lakeland Regional Medical Center for a fractured left femur.

Mosley and the child had been listed as missing and endangered after a relative reported that they never returned home from a trip to the store on Sunday night.