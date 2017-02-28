Ella Sogomonian speaks at UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)- KRON4 reporter, Ella Sogomonian, spoke to students at the University of California Berkeley, Tuesday night

Sogomonian shared with student’s how she navigated her way through the realm of journalism.

Students had the opportunity to gain industry experience on breaking into the industry.

The event was coordinated by CalTv.

 

