Fear of deportation keeps some victims silent

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– President Trump’s campaign focused largely on promises to deport illegal immigrants and more aggressive border patrol tactics, such as building a wall to separate the U.S. and Mexico.

The looming fear of possibly being deported prevents some undocumented immigrants from reporting a crime.

KRON4 reporter, Maureen Kelly, spoke with an 18-year-old undocumented man who said he would be reluctant to report a crime if he was a victim or witness.

The Consulate General of Mexico and the District Attorney of San Francisco signed a renewal of a memorandum of understanding outlining ways both agencies will work collaboratively to protect witnesses or victims of crime.

