Golden Gate bridge sidewalk to temporarily close this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)–A portion of sidewalk along the Golden Gate Bridge will temporarily close for pedestrians this weekend as crews replace lights on the bridge, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the sidewalk on the bridge’s eastern side will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

However, on Saturday the sidewalk will only be closed at the South Anchorage above the Fort Point Arch. Then on Sunday, the sidewalk will be closed at the North Anchorage.

During that time, pedestrians will be allowed to access the sidewalk from either end of the bridge, but they will not be able to pass through the closed area, bridge district officials said.

The sidewalk on the western side of the bridge, which is prohibited for pedestrians, will remain open for bicycles.

In the case of rain, the work and closure may be subject to change, according to bridge district officials.