Man in San Bruno allegedly assaults woman, drags her into car

SAN BRUNO (KRON)– A 23-year-old man was arrested by San Bruno police for allegedly assaulting a woman and dragging her into his car Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 1:47 a.m. on Pacific Avenue.

Responding officers received a report of a physical altercation between a male and female.

Officers on at the scene witnessed Anthony Fuller, a resident of South San Francisco, driving away with the victim.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, and violation of his parole.

