Moraga families still displaced 1 year after mudslide

MORAGA (KRON) — A hillside sitting behind several homes on Augusta Drive in Moraga gave way about a year ago and the homes were red tagged shortly after. Those red tags still remain because nothing has been done about the land.

“It’s been just about a year and things pretty much look like they did a year ago,” said landslide victim Tim Alford.

The hill behind Alford’s home is owned by the East Bay Municipal Utilities District.

On Tuesday, Alford was one of several Moraga residents who went to East Bay MUD’s Board of Director’ s meeting to demand some action in repairing the hill.

“I think it is your realm to ask your staff and your counsel and your risk management department and everyone involved in this why it’s taking so long. it is pretty expensive, we’re renting a house nearby and we’re still paying a mortgage,” Alford said at the meeting.

The Lafayette-Moraga regional trail is also closed as a result of the slide.

“Never did I ever think on that day I would be standing in front of you one year later, asking you to come and help resolve the issue,” said Moraga resident Liz Dougherty.

“Now this has moved to the litigation process,” responded East Bay MUD’s General Manager Alex Coate.

A civil lawsuit has been filed and has more or less tied the hands of the utility company from doing anything to improve the conditions out there says Coate.

“And so once that is resolved then we will be in a position to more forwar understanding who is going to pay what to repair this slide,” said Coate.

Complicating the issue even more is that East Bay Regional Parks, Central Contra Costa Sanitary District and the town of Moraga may also have some liability.

“I have 3 children. Pretty much every night when I put them to bed they ask me, daddy when can we go back to our house? I say, I don’t know,” Alford said.