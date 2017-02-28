Mountain lion spotted in Pacifica

PACIFICA (KRON)- A mountain lion was spotted in a residential area of a Pacifica neighborhood Monday evening, police said.

A person reported seeing what he believed what was a mountain lion at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Grand Teton Drive, according to police.

The person said he saw the animal crossing the street before going into an adjacent wooded area. the lion did not appear aggressive, according to police. Officers responded to the scene but were unable to locate the animal.

During mountain lion sightings, residents are advised to never approach it, especially if it is with offspring.

Additionally, residents should avoid jogging or hiking during dawn, dusk or at night, times when mountain lions are most active.