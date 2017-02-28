Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s address to Congress

(KRON) — Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was unimpressed with what President Trump said in his first address to a Joint Session of Congress.

She released the following statement.

“The President’s speech was utterly disconnected from the cruel reality of his conduct.”

“The President speaks like a populist, but he is selling working people down the river to Wall Street. He claims that he’s making America safer, but he has jeopardized the security of our country and weakened our fight against terror with his Administration’s dangerous, incompetent and unconstitutional actions.”

“The Trump Administration has spent 40 days putting Wall Street first, making America sick again, sowing fear in our communities, and ensuring Russia maintains its grip on our security and our democracy. Democrats will continue to lead the fight against President Trump’s bait-and-switch assault on America.”

.@realDonaldTrump’s speech to #JointSession was utterly disconnected from the cruel reality of his conduct. https://t.co/rzfNSGDKDH — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 1, 2017

A false statement doesn’t become true the more you say it, @realDonaldTrump. #JointSession pic.twitter.com/aSZhzJOWsi — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 1, 2017