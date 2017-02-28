Nancy Pelosi’s response to President Trump’s address to Congress

Nancy Pelosi
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. updates reporters on Democratic reaction to the bipartisan $1.1 trillion omnibus spending bill, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Upset with GOP efforts in lifting a ban on U.S. oil exports, Pelosi suggested there might not be enough Democratic votes to push it through the chamber. Congressional leaders hope to ship both bills, a 2,200-page legislative bundle, to President Barack Obama on Friday for his promised signature and adjourn for the year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(KRON) — Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi was unimpressed with what President Trump said in his first address to a Joint Session of Congress.

She released the following statement.

“The President’s speech was utterly disconnected from the cruel reality of his conduct.”

“The President speaks like a populist, but he is selling working people down the river to Wall Street.  He claims that he’s making America safer, but he has jeopardized the security of our country and weakened our fight against terror with his Administration’s dangerous, incompetent and unconstitutional actions.”

“The Trump Administration has spent 40 days putting Wall Street first, making America sick again, sowing fear in our communities, and ensuring Russia maintains its grip on our security and our democracy.  Democrats will continue to lead the fight against President Trump’s bait-and-switch assault on America.”

 

 

 

