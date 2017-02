OAKLAND (KRON)- A man who was shot in East Oakland early Sunday morning has been identified by police as 21-year-old Marquise Boyd of Oakland. Boyd was shot in the 1700 block of 69th Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. He was pronounced dead a the scene.

Oakland police have not released any information about a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting should call the department’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.