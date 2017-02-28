Oakland teens arrested for brutal beating of 55-year-old

OAKLAND (KRON)- Two Oakland teenagers have been charged with murder for the brutal beating death of a 55-year-old man in a West Oakland park early Wednesday morning, said prosecutors.

Jabari Jones, 19 and Breshawn Clark, 18, were arraigned on Friday in connection with Piliip Fai Low’s death and are scheduled to return to court on March 20 to enter pleas.

Witnesses saw Jones punch Low and stomp on him at Lowell Park in the 1000 block of 12th Street early Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officer Jose Barocio wrote in a probable cause statement.

The two teenagers left the area but returned later to stomp on Low some more while Clark stole $1.14 from him, Barocio said,

The teenagers left for a third time but returned again while Low was still laying on the ground and not moving and Jones assaulted him once more, Barocio said.

At one point Jones and Clark placed Low inside a shopping cart and threw him into water, Barocio said.

Eventually a 12-year-old child who was walking to school saw Low lying motionless in the park and called 911, according to Barocio.

Paramedics were summoned to the park but Low was pronounced dead at the scene, Barocio said.

Jones and Clark were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records.