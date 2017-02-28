People Behaving Badly: Avoiding SFMTA Muni bus cameras

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — No one likes getting parking tickets, especially when the ticket comes from a camera clearly placed inside Muni buses.

However, the SFMTA believes that the cameras are having an impact.

Officials say commercial parking tickets are on the decline. So right now, they are dealing with the problem of Uber and Lyft driver using the lanes.

Many of the app-based drivers have found ways to beat the bus cameras.

They do everything from standing in front of their license plate until the bus passes to lifting up the trunk to hide the plate.

