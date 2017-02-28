Police investigating shooting near San Jose elementary school

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in San Jose, according to Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials reported the shooting at 6:42 a.m. on Twitter. Officials say it happened on Delia Street near Linda Vista Elementary School.

Anyone with information is asked to call (408) 808-4500.

Further details were not immediately available.

