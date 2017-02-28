Possible road rage incident leads to shooting on I-580 near Pleasanton

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A possible road rage incident led to a man’s car being shot multiple times Monday night on Interstate Highway 580 near Pleasanton, police said.

At about 7 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department received a call from the California Highway Patrol reporting a shooting on westbound I-580 between Hacienda Drive and Hopyard Road.

A man told police a road rage incident began at 6:45 p.m. The victim said a passenger in a silver Toyota Corolla shot at his vehicle several times. The weapon was described as a black handgun.

The suspects then fled west toward Oakland, police said.

No one was injured during this incident.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

