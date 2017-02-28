Redwood City man found guilty for molesting 2 girls

REDWOOD CITY (KRON)- A Redwood City man pleaded no contest on Monday to three felonies for molesting two young girls over the course of several years, San Mateo County prosecutors said today.

Juan Manuel Moreno, 40, received 16 years in prison when he entered the no contest pleas to forcible lewd acts on a child, continuous sexual molestation of a child and child molestation.

Prosecutors were seeking 19 years in prison but the court offered a 16-year sentence. Moreno is set to return to court on April 11 for sentencing.

Prosecutors said Moreno molested a girl over five years, starting when she was 12 years old, including improper touching, licking and rubbing. The girl told her mother about the abuse, who called the police.

A week before Moreno was scheduled to go to trial in February 2016, another girl came forward and said that Moreno had molested her over several years as well, according to officials.

Moreno remains in custody on $250,000 bail.