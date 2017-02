REDWOOD CITY (BCN)–Police have located an at-risk 72-year-old man who went missing over the weekend in Redwood City, police said today.

Horace Greely Nash was reported missing at about 3 p.m. Saturday after walked away from a care facility earlier that morning without telling staff members.

Before going missing, he was last seen near the corner of Brewster Avenue and Duane Street, according to police.

Police had initially said they believed he had left on foot or possibly via public transit.