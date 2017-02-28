Rohnert Park High School evacuated after bomb threat

By Published:
PD_Rohnert-Park-Police-generic

A high school in Rohnert Park was evacuated Monday night after a report of a suspected explosive device on campus, according to public safety officials.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Communication Center receieved a call at 5:45 p.m. about the suspected device on the campus of Rancho Cotate High School, located at 5450 Synder Lane.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers and Sonoma State University police officers arrived and set up a perimeter while evacuating the campus.

Officers, school officials, and an explosive detection dog searched the camuys, but no devices were found, public officials said.

 

