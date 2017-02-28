Samsung introduces the new Galaxy S8

By Published:
vlcsnap-2017-02-28-22h58m52s44

(KRON) — Samsung took stage at Mobile World Congress and teased the new Galaxy S8.

They boasted about it’s new innovative features.

Then they released two teaser videos hinting that the new S8 phone will radically change the design of the phone.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate met with Jordan Novet of Venture Beat to ask about it

The Galaxy S8 “is going to look like a phone,” said Novet, “it won’t be some radical design.”

Slate believes the phone will iris scan security like the Note7 did before the recall.

The Samsung Note7 will have a headphone jack.

There is a lot of pressure on Samsung to impress the tech world, and their customers, after the recall debacle of with the Galaxy Note7.

 

For more information from Jordan Novet of VentureBeat, catch him on twitter at @jordannovet.

VentureBeat has also reviewed these phones:

Google Pixel XL: http://venturebeat.com/2016/10/18/google-pixel-xl-review-the-best-android-phone-money-can-buy/

LG G6: http://venturebeat.com/2017/02/26/the-lg-g6-looks-good-enough-to-hold-its-own-against-other-android-flagships/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s