Samsung introduces the new Galaxy S8

(KRON) — Samsung took stage at Mobile World Congress and teased the new Galaxy S8.

They boasted about it’s new innovative features.

Then they released two teaser videos hinting that the new S8 phone will radically change the design of the phone.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate met with Jordan Novet of Venture Beat to ask about it

The Galaxy S8 “is going to look like a phone,” said Novet, “it won’t be some radical design.”

Slate believes the phone will iris scan security like the Note7 did before the recall.

The Samsung Note7 will have a headphone jack.

There is a lot of pressure on Samsung to impress the tech world, and their customers, after the recall debacle of with the Galaxy Note7.

For more information from Jordan Novet of VentureBeat, catch him on twitter at @jordannovet.

VentureBeat has also reviewed these phones:

Google Pixel XL: http://venturebeat.com/2016/10/18/google-pixel-xl-review-the-best-android-phone-money-can-buy/

LG G6: http://venturebeat.com/2017/02/26/the-lg-g6-looks-good-enough-to-hold-its-own-against-other-android-flagships/