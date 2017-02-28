San Francisco basketball legend honored

(KRON) A big honor for a Bay Area basketball legend.

83 year old Anthony “Bones” Davis, the former Harlem Globetrotter and a mainstay in the San Francisco pro-am and senior leagues well into his 80’s, was center court again at his alma mater.

Last Saturday the University of Hawaii inducted Davis into the school’s Sports Circle of Honor.

Other well known athletes to be inducted in the Sports Circle of Honor include former 49er great Jesse Sapolu and former Denver Broncos place kicker Jason Elam.

Davis played with the Globetrotters before attending the University of Hawaii in 1959. The 6 foot 10 inch Davis scored 45 points in Hawaii’s first 100 point game. He was also the team’s leading scorer as a junior and was made team captain his senior year.

Davis briefly played for the New York Knicks in 1960.

“Bones” still lives in San Francisco