San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors refuses to make Muslim registry

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors made it clear Tuesday afternoon they will have no part in a Muslim registry or any registry based on religion, national origin, or ethnicity.

The board of Supervisors passed an ordinance which prohibits the city from using resources to create, implement, provide investigation or information for, to enforce, or otherwise assist or support any government program requiring the registration of individuals on the basis of religion, national origin, or ethnicity, or creating a database of individuals on the basis of religion, national origin, or ethnicity.

Supporters were grateful the city has followed through with this.

This is what Sabiha Basrai of the Alliance of South Asians Taking Action had to say. “The idea of San Francisco being a sanctuary city is a beautiful concept. What we need to ask is what does that look like in terms of how our law enforcement or bureaucracy operates and how safe our communities are day to day at work and on the street and so to explicit rejection of any participation in a Muslim registry related to country of origin or faith is a really important articulation of what sanctuary means.