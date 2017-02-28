San Jose police seek public’s help to identify robbery suspects

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are asking if the public can help identify three robbery suspects.

A series of armed robbery incidents happened on Oct. 18, 2016, around 8:54 p.m. within a span of one hour at local convenience stores in San Jose, according to police.

The suspects brandished a weapon and demanded cash.

They fled the scene in a white or gold SUV vehicle.

The amount of cash and items are not confirmed.

During one of the robberies, two victims were physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult between 5-feet 5-inches tall, medium build, mustache, and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt and a white “Nike” baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-feet 8-inches tall, thin build, black hair, and wearing “Converse” tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build, wearing a red baseball cap and black jacket.

If you have any information regarding the case contact Detective Villanueva of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.

