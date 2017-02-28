San Jose police seek public’s help to identify robbery suspects

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are asking if the public can help identify three robbery suspects.

A series of armed robbery incidents happened on Oct. 18, 2016, around 8:54 p.m. within a span of one hour at local convenience stores in San Jose, according to police.

The suspects brandished a weapon and demanded cash.

They fled the scene in a white or gold SUV vehicle.

The amount of cash and items are not confirmed.

During one of the robberies, two victims were physically assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

San Jose: The San Jose PD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying and locating three Robbery suspects.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult between 5-feet 5-inches tall, medium build, mustache, and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a white t-shirt and a white “Nike” baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5-feet 8-inches tall, thin build, black hair, and wearing “Converse” tennis shoes.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5 feet 9 inches, thin build, wearing a red baseball cap and black jacket.

If you have any information regarding the case contact Detective Villanueva of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.
