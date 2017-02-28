Teen among 3 killed in Riverside plane crash

Related Coverage Small plane headed to San Jose crashes into Riverside homes

RIVERSIDE (KRON) — A teenage girl was among the three people that were killed Monday when a small plane heading to San Jose crashed into Riverside homes.

“It looks like what we have is an adult male, 3 adult females and then 1 female teenager who were in the plane. And it was the adult male, 1 adult female and the teenager who were perished in the crash,” Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Fire Department announced Tuesday.

The five occupants of the plane were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading competition at Disneyland over the weekend.

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. at Central and Streeter avenues, 2 miles east of Riverside Municipal Airport.

The two survivors, who are between their mid 30s and early 40s, were ejected as the Cessna 310 broke apart in the crash. Police say one survivor is hospitalized with critical burns and the other is in stable condition.

One of the survivors told firefighters at the scene that there had been five passengers on the plane and that they were heading home to San Jose after a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

The three other occupants of the plane were pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters responded within three minutes of the crash.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates