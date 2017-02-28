Teen among 3 killed in Riverside plane crash

By Published: Updated:
Smoke rises from a fire after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP)

RIVERSIDE (KRON) — A teenage girl was among the three people that were killed Monday when a small plane heading to San Jose crashed into Riverside homes.

“It looks like what we have is an adult male, 3 adult females and then 1 female teenager who were in the plane. And it was the adult male, 1 adult female and the teenager who were perished in the crash,” Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Fire Department announced Tuesday.

The five occupants of the plane were returning to San Jose after attending a cheerleading competition at Disneyland over the weekend.

The crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. at Central and Streeter avenues, 2 miles east of Riverside Municipal Airport.

The two survivors, who are between their mid 30s and early 40s, were ejected as the Cessna 310 broke apart in the crash. Police say one survivor is hospitalized with critical burns and the other is in stable condition.

One of the survivors told firefighters at the scene that there had been five passengers on the plane and that they were heading home to San Jose after a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

The three other occupants of the plane were pronounced dead at the scene after firefighters responded within three minutes of the crash.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s