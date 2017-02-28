Texas mother shot in front of family

HOUSTON (KRON)– A 29-year-old Texas woman was killed in front of her family Monday night, according to police.

The victim, Jessica Lynn Mills, was in the car with her husband and children, when an SUV hit their car in a Walmart parking lot.

The SUV fled the scene.

The family followed the vehicle to try and get a license plate number.

In incident escalated when an occupant in the SUV opened fire, killing Mills in the passenger seat of her car.

Houston police said the suspect’s vehicle was involved in a carjacking that same night.

Authorities are looking for a gray Jeep Commander and believe a black Honda was involved.

Mills’ husband, 4-year-old and 4-moth-old daughters witnessed the shooting and fortunately were not injured.