The World According to Gary: Curry human after all!

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Curry’s worst career performance, Mahershala Ali’s career as a basketball player at St. Mary’s and Serena surprising San Francisco residents who were playing tennis by Dolores park.

Curry was 0 for 11 in free throws at last nights game against the Pelicans. Darya and Gary discuss how good the Warriors are to still be able to pull a win with Curry not being able to score.

Mahershala Ali, from Oakland, won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Oscars on Sunday. Ali played basketball at St. Mary’s in Moraga and went on to get his Masters at NYU.

Serena Williams and her fiancee, Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit were walking their dog along Dolores Park when Selena surprised two SF tennis players with an impromptu match.