NEWARK (KRON)- A transient man was arrested at a retail store in Newark on Saturday for allegedly shoplifting, police said.

A man inside a Big Lots store where employees observed him stealing merchandise around 2:07 p.m. located at 5453 Thornton Ave., contacted Newark police who dispatched to the store. At the store, the officer contacted the suspect and found him to be in possession of merchandise.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail, police said.