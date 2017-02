MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Police in Mountain View are investigating a stabbing that happened Monday night, police said.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Phyllis Avenue near Pamela Drive, according to police.

A victim was stabbed and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

One person has been detained by police.

There are no other outstanding suspects and police report that the area is safe.

Further details were not immediately available.