Victim shot in Fairfield, prompting school lockdown

FAIRFIELD (BCN)– A victim was shot in Fairfield this afternoon, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school, according to police.

The victim was shot at about 1:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Mankas Boulevard and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting happened only about a block away from K.I. Jones Elementary School at 2001 Winston Drive.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown to make sure all students were safe, police said.

The school’s lockdown has since been lifted but Mankas Boulevard remains closed for the police investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact Fairfield police investigators at (707) 428-7600 or to call the tip line at (707) 428-7345.