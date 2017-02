PITTSBURG (KRON) — A woman who was on the scene of a crash in Pittsburg was hit and killed by a passing car Monday night.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. near Willow Pass and Loftus Roads, police said.

Police say the first crash involved a driver who lived in the area. When family members started showing up to the scene, one of them was hit by a third car and killed.

The driver that hit the woman is cooperating with police.

Further details are unavailable at this time.