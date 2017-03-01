17-year-old Berkeley girl missing over a week

BERKELEY (KRON)– A 17-year-old girl from Berkeley has been missing for a week, according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Luciana Castle was last seen on Feb. 16 near Berkeley High School.

She was last seen wearing a skirt, beige coat, black boots, and beige purse, according to her mother.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she’s gone missing.
Anyone with information on Castle’s whereabouts should contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510)981-5900.

