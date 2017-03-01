17-year-old Berkeley girl missing over a week

BERKELEY (KRON)– A 17-year-old girl from Berkeley has been missing for a week, according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

Luciana Castle was last seen on Feb. 16 near Berkeley High School.

She was last seen wearing a skirt, beige coat, black boots, and beige purse, according to her mother.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time she’s gone missing.

16-year-old girl missing from Berkeley for last three days

Anyone with information on Castle’s whereabouts should contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510)981-5900.