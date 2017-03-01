3 arrested in Pittsburg shooting last week, 1 still missing

PITTSBURG (KRON)- Two men have been arrested and two men remain at large after a shooting took place last week in Pittsburgh, police said.

Joseph West, 20, of Antioch, was found shot near the rear of a business in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 22, according to police.

Christova Topete, 24, of Antioch, Justin Hood, 23, of Pittsburg, and Sam Nazareta, 30, of Pittsburg, were identified as suspects in the killing of West.

Topete was arrested Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 2900 block of Hudson Court in Antioch and was booked into the county jail in Martinez on suspicion of murder, police said.

Hood was arrested in a parking lot in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, and was arrested on suspicion of accessory to murder, according to police.

Nazareta remains at large and police have a warrant for his arrest and consider him armed and dangerous.

There is a fourth suspect police are looking for, described as a white or Hispanic man between 20 to 25 years old who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, broadly built, and had short hair and a goatee.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call Detective Robert Thompson at (925) 252-4194.